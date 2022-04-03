The theme for National Nutrition Month this year is 'Celebrate A World of Flavors.' Frances Largeman-Roth is a New York Times best selling author and a nationally recognized health expert. Her view is that eating colorful foods usually means a healthy menu. Visit tipsontv.com for more information.
'Celebrate a world of flavors' for National Nutrition Month (FCL Mar. 4, 2022)
Registered dietitian nutritionist, Frances Largeman-Roth shares advice on sticking to a daily routine of eating colorful, nutritional snacks and meals.