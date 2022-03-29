Celebrate 58 years of "Jeopardy!" on JeoparDAY!, March 30th (FCL Mar. 29, 2022)

You can celebrate by retaking the Anytime Test. The show's production team will donate money to the Alex Trebek Fund at Stand Up to Cancer for the first ten thousand tests taken. The festivities will also include showing the unaired original pilot LIVE on YouTube and posting an interview with the first-ever winner - Mary Cabell Eubanks. If you want to the watch the original un-aired pilot - you'll need to catch it a 8 p.m. Wednesday on Jeopardy!'s YouTube page. And, of course, you can watch "Jeopardy!" weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on NBC 12. Visit jeopardy.com for more information.