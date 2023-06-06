Cat litter game-changer (FCL June 6, 2023)

Developed with a cat behaviorist, Jackson’s innovative products have taken the internet by storm, but their breakout product is the world’s first fully dissolvable, completely flushable cat litter!
June is Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month, so Jackson’s company is encouraging viewers to nominate their local pet shelter to be one of five across the country to receive a special donation of products from Tuft and Paw during June! Nominations can be made by emailing purr@tuftandpaw.com.
In addition, the company is donating a bag of cat litter to an animal shelter for ever Cove litter box sold. Plus, in an effort to encourage cat parents to participate in this feel-good campaign, they’re offering a $50 discount on their best-selling litter box.
Visit tuftandpaw.com/adopt for more information.