Casting for season 15 of Shark Tank is open! (FCL Feb. 22, 2023)

Apply now for your chance to enter the Shark Tank and see if your idea is good enough for a Shark investment.

The producers of ABC’s critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning reality series, Shark Tank are on a nationwide search to discover the next successful entrepreneurs, inventors, creators and innovators with the best businesses and products America has to offer. If selected, five self-made, brilliant but tough investors (the Sharks) could be willing to part with their own hard-earned cash to give you the funding you need to jumpstart your venture. But the Sharks aren't just out to invest; they too have a goal – to own a piece.

Click here to apply for your chance to enter the Shark Tank and potentially secure an investment from a Shark.

 

