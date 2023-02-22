Casting for season 15 of Shark Tank is open! (FCL Feb. 22, 2023)

The producers of ABC’s critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning reality series, Shark Tank are on a nationwide search to discover the next successful entrepreneurs, inventors, creators and innovators with the best businesses and products America has to offer. If selected, five self-made, brilliant but tough investors (the Sharks) could be willing to part with their own hard-earned cash to give you the funding you need to jumpstart your venture. But the Sharks aren't just out to invest; they too have a goal – to own a piece.