Caring for Loved Ones with Diabetes at Conviva Care Center (FCL Nov. 29, 2021)

Dr. Esau Laurencin at the Conviva Care Center helps us understand the warning signs of this chronic health condition and how it can cause serious health problems.

Diabetes affects nearly 34 million Americans, so 1 out of 10 people. It is a widespread problem in society and very important to recognize the symptoms and causes of this very serious condition.

There are three main types of diabetes: types 1 and 2, and gestational diabetes. No one knows how to prevent type 1 diabetes, but you can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes with simple, proven lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy weight, eating well and exercising regularly.