Nearly 1 in 5 Americans are providing care to a loved one on a health journey while more family members providing that care say their own health is only fair to poor. In honor of National Family Caregivers Month, CEO of Nonprofit CaringBridge Tia Newcomer shares how to support the country's network of compassion givers. Go to https://www.caringbridge.org/ for more information.
Caring for Caregivers (FCL Nov. 18, 2021)
Caring for aging parents, sick children, or loved ones, most adults will find themselves in the role of family caregiver at some point. Caregivers need support too.