Career assistance for Veterans with service-connected disabilities (FCL May 20, 2022)

Many transitioning Service members and Veterans leave military service with life altering disabilities that can lead to employment challenges. The Veterans Benefits Administration’s Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program assists Veterans with service-connected disabilities and a barrier to employment prepare for, find, and maintain suitable careers, or achieve and maintain a life of independence. VR&E can cover books, tuition and a monthly stipend, depending on which of five tracks they choose. In some cases, a veteran’s family members may also qualify for certain benefits. Click the link for details va.gov/careers-employment/vocational-rehabilitation and visit VA.gov/vre for more information.