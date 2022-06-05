x
Camp Fixel Musical Theatre Helps Kids Find Their Voice (FCL May 6, 2022)

Abigail Fixel, the Founder and Director of Camp Fixel shares an inspiring story of how this camp serves underserved elementary schoolers with important life lessons.

Through theatre, kids learn and strengthen many aspects: self-confidence, teamwork, leadership, language, time management and responsibility. Abigail started Camp Fixel six years ago when she was twelve years old. This past year it received a private nonprofit status. 

There are still openings for this summer's camp. It will be held at the New Life Community Church from June 20th-July 1st with the big performance on July 1st. If you would like to sign your kids up, go to campfixel@gmail.com or call/text 904-608-5513. Volunteers are needed as well as donations. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

More information: https://campfixel.wixsite.com/website