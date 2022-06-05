Camp Fixel Musical Theatre Helps Kids Find Their Voice (FCL May 6, 2022)

Through theatre, kids learn and strengthen many aspects: self-confidence, teamwork, leadership, language, time management and responsibility. Abigail started Camp Fixel six years ago when she was twelve years old. This past year it received a private nonprofit status.

There are still openings for this summer's camp. It will be held at the New Life Community Church from June 20th-July 1st with the big performance on July 1st. If you would like to sign your kids up, go to campfixel@gmail.com or call/text 904-608-5513. Volunteers are needed as well as donations. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.