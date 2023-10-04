Calling Time on Watch Crime (FCL Apr. 10, 2023)

Former world boxing champion ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard, who had a watch stolen over 30 years ago during his fighting heyday, is launching the first ever free, police-backed stolen watch register (Enquirus) in a bid to stamp out the sale of stolen watches. Go to Watchfinder.com for more information.
What you can do:
STEP ONE: Register your watch(es) immediately. There is a new, free of charge, digital platform called Enquirus which was designed in close collaboration with law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, jewelry manufacturers and the pre-owned watch market where you can register, declare and search for lost and stolen watches and jewelry securely. For more information visit www.enquirus.com.
STEP TWO: Only buy from a trusted retailer or seller who checks and authenticates all their stock as standard.