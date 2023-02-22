Building the next generation of veterinary professionals (FCL Feb. 22, 2023)

To help aspiring young veterinarians pursue their dream, Vet Set Go and VCA Animal Hospitals are inviting rising middle school students to enter the seventh annual ‘Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest’. This year, 45 students from across the U.S. have the chance to win a scholarship to attend the Auburn University Junior Vet Camp at one of the nation’s premier veterinarian colleges. During the camp, students will learn about veterinary medicine first-hand including surgery, wildlife, anatomy, parasitology and first aid. Visit vetsetgo.com and vcahospitals.com for more information.