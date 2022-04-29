Build Better Connections with Kids Even When You are Remote (FCL Apr. 29, 2022)

As the world returns to ‘normal,’ parents are faced with heading back to the office, often working late nights and traveling for business trips that cause them to miss moments at home with little ones. Looking to stay connected to their children while away, more than half of parents say their kids have trouble staying engaged during traditional video calls and therefore are turning to new technology that keeps little ones engaged more than traditional video or voice calling. With the new Amazon Glow, kids can easily engage with remote loved ones while learning, playing, reading, and creating.