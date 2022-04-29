x
First Coast Living

Build Better Connections with Kids Even When You are Remote (FCL Apr. 29, 2022)

Dr. Michele Borba, Early Child Development Expert and Author of “Thrivers” talks about the many benefits of quality time with kids thanks to Amazon Glow.

As the world returns to ‘normal,’ parents are faced with heading back to the office, often working late nights and traveling for business trips that cause them to miss moments at home with little ones. Looking to stay connected to their children while away, more than half of parents say their kids have trouble staying engaged during traditional video calls and therefore are turning to new technology that keeps little ones engaged more than traditional video or voice calling. With the new Amazon Glow, kids can easily engage with remote loved ones while learning, playing, reading, and creating.

Go to Amazon.com/Glow for more information.