Buccal Fat Removal: From "chubby" to chiseled (FCL Sep. 6, 2022)

Enlarged cheeks makes the face look wider or “chubby” especially when smiling. Very often, chubby cheeks cannot not be reduced in size by simply losing weight with diet and/or exercise. Buccal fat removal is a minimally invasive plastic surgery procedure that removes the fullness of the chubby cheeks. Dr. Mesa specializes in buccal fat removal under local anesthesia (without sedation or general anesthesia) to achieve a slimmer facial appearance. Visit DrMesa.com for more information.