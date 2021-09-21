Bride uses social media in search of bridesmaid (FCL Sept. 21, 2021)

Mollie Knight, of Jacksonville, created a post on a public wedding Facebook group venting about losing some bridesmaids (just a couple months before her wedding) due to financial and personal reasons. The next day, the post had over 140 comments of women offering to be a bridesmaid in her wedding (and the comments continued). She and her sister sifted through hundreds of comments and decided on Kylee Cook of Tampa. Mollie Knight and her fiancé, John Marrero, will wed Nov. 14th.