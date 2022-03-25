Maeve has partnered with OxiClean for their “Closet Refresh: Upcycle with OxiClean 2022” campaign to provide consumers with helpful insights on how to keep your wardrobe current in a sustainable and budget-friendly way by “reviving” and “refreshing” existing clothes in your closet and breathing new life into secondhand/thrifted pieces.
Breathing New Life Into Your Fashion Closet (FCL Mar. 25, 2022)
Stylist to the stars, Maeve Reilly shares the latest trends for Spring and Summer, as well as how to keep your pieces looking fresh.