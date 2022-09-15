We no longer have to build an ark. Nature lets us come up for air this weekend. There will be a few scattered storms Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. but most of the day looks nice. On Teal Day Sunday outside of a brief early shower it looks dry for the Jaguars and Colts. Have fun and don't forget the sunscreen. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with nice sea breezes to enjoy in the afternoon.
Break in the Rain in Time for Jags Football (FCL Sep. 15, 2022)
It's a big weekend for a first of its kind 5K with plenty of sun, fun and football. Our New South Window Solutions weather forecast has never looked better!