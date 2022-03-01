Books to Add to Your Reading List (FCL Jan. 3, 2022)

Chris Boivin of the Jacksonville Public Library shares a list of the most popular books of 2021 and must-reads for 2022!

Here’s a few hotly anticipated books for 2022 (in addition to some of the old standbys: Danielle Steel, James Patterson, Stuart Woods, etc.):

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James (February)

Marlon James opened his Dark Star trilogy in 2019 with Black Leopard, Red Wolf, a National Book Award finalist that’s set to be adapted for film by Michael B. Jordan. In the much-anticipated second installment, Moon Witch, Spider King, Sogolon the Moon Witch—who’s 177 years old—provides her own perspective on the events of the first book, retelling the adventure tale from a separate point of view. James has crafted yet another dark fantasy that blends history and mythology in an epic setting.

Mermaid Confidential by Tim Dorsey (January)

Florida author Tim Dorsey returns with the 25th book featuring the dangerously insane crusader for law and order, Serge Storms. A wacky celebration of violence, depravity and the weirdness of Florida. Think the Three Stooges meets Ted Bundy. This time, Serge and his sidekick kick back in the Florida Keys, only to become embroiled in a locals vs tourists battle and a gang war. Florida’s most lovable serial killer, to the rescue!

The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward by Daniel H. Pink (February)

From the author of Drive, When, and A Whole New Mind comes a fresh take on an old and largely disparaged feeling. Daniel H. Pink effectively myth-busts the “no regrets” philosophy by drawing on extensive research in social psychology, neuroscience, and biology. Regrets are there for a reason, turns out, and we ignore them at our own peril.