The Blessings in a Backpack First Coast Chapter works to ensure local kids in have full bellies over the weekend by sending them home on Fridays with backpacks full of satisfying and nutritional food. There are many ways for you to get involved: Go to firstcoast.blessingsinabackpack.org to help make a difference.
Blessings in a Backpack makes hungry children smile
Unfortunately it is far too common of a question on the First Coast. Who will feed the kids this weekend? Sean Stenson has the answer.