Bleeding control techniques that could save a life (FCL May 3, 2023)

Life-threatening bleeding injuries can happen anywhere, anytime, and are a leading cause of preventable death. In these critical moments, every second counts. Someone with a severe injury can bleed to death in as little as three minutes. Fortunately, many of these deaths can be prevented with proper bleeding control techniques that are easy to learn.
STOP THE BLEED®, a program that empowers any individual to help control bleeding injuries until help arrives, involves three simple steps after calling 911: apply pressure with hands, pack the wound with gauze or clothing, and/or apply a tourniquet.
For more information, visit: stopthebleed.org/savealife.