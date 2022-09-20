“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opens in Jacksonville (FCL September 20, 2022)

Open now until November 27.

"Beyond Van Gogh" breaks the traditional barriers you find with art.

Attendees will find themselves immersed in the art around and below them.

It’s not just still images. The art comes to life through animation and is set to a bed of music paired to the visuals around you.

It showcases more than 300 pieces of the artist’s work and occupies more than 30,000 square feet.

It’s the largest immersive experience in the country.