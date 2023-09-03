x
Beyond King Tut - The Immersive Experience comes to Jacksonville (FCL Apr. 27, 2023)

It was created in partnership with the National Geographic Society and Mark Lach shares how one of the biggest archaeological finds is going to be brought to life.

When: June 9 – September 3, 2023

Location: NoCo Center, 712 N Hogan St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Hours of Operation:

  • Sunday: 11am – 6pm (last entry 5pm)
  • Monday & Tuesday: Closed
  • Wednesday & Thursday: 11am – 7pm (last entry 6pm)
  • Friday & Saturday: 11am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Duration: The visit will take approximately one hour with final entry one hour prior to show close.

Health & Safety: The well-being of staff and guests is our top priority and we will follow all local guidelines. 

Groups: Have ten or more in your party? Save on tickets and receive priority booking by contacting our group sales team by email at jacksonville@beyondkingtut.com or by phone at 1-800-441-0819.

