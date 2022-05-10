Meningitis is caused by a bacteria carried in the nose or back of the throat and can spread through saliva and close contact. While many have received a meningitis vaccination when they were younger, there is a separate vaccination specifically for meningitis B that they may have missed. Even though anyone can get it, teens and young adults are one of the age groups most affected. Visit Ask2BSure.com for more information.
Best way to protect your teen from Meningitis (FCL Oct. 5, 2022)
While meningitis is uncommon, it can be a serious illness and can cause life-threatening complications, or even death.