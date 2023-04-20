Benefits of Making More Playtime for Kids (FCL Apr. 20, 2023)

Pediatrician Tanya Altmann shares how safe playtime is essential to the physical, social and emotional well-being of children.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIPS FOR SAFE PLAYTIME FROM DOCTOR TANYA ALTMANN:

Make sure your child has a safe space to play in. It's important to childproof the area to avoid any potential hazards. If your child is playing freely, check on them frequently to make sure your little one is playing safely.

Offer open-ended toys or games. Play items, such as blocks, balls and dolls, can be used in more than one way. This can encourage more imagination and creativity than coloring books or board games that have specific uses or rules.

Make sure to fully disinfect. The new FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Spray and Cleaner by SC Johnson are both formulated to kill 99.9% of germs, by allowing both to sit on clean surfaces for at least five minutes, and then wipe as desired.