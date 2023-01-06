Behind-the-scenes look at season 15 of American Ninja Warrior (FCL June 1, 2023)

Get ready to witness the return of heart-stopping athleticism, jaw-dropping stunts, and astonishing displays of human determination as American Ninja Warrior leaps back onto your screens for its 15th season.

In its two-hour season premiere, the stakes are higher than ever as qualifying rounds kick off in Los Angeles on the most daunting obstacle course in show history. Brace yourself for epic battles as competitors as young as 15 challenge seasoned veterans, creating an awe-inspiring clash of generations.