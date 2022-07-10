x
Beetles you may want to keep in your yard (FCL Oct. 7, 2022)

UF/IFAS 4-H Agent, Grace Carter shares the benefits of certain beetles.

Did you know that lady bugs are actually predators? What about that mealworms turn into beetles? Learn about these common bugs and how they benefit the environment. Contact the UF/IFAS Extension Office for more information on beetles and bugs in your yard. Additionally, contact the UF/IFAS Extension 4-H Program for bug programs for kids. sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/duval/4-h-youth-development

