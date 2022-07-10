Did you know that lady bugs are actually predators? What about that mealworms turn into beetles? Learn about these common bugs and how they benefit the environment. Contact the UF/IFAS Extension Office for more information on beetles and bugs in your yard. Additionally, contact the UF/IFAS Extension 4-H Program for bug programs for kids. sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/duval/4-h-youth-development
Beetles you may want to keep in your yard (FCL Oct. 7, 2022)
UF/IFAS 4-H Agent, Grace Carter shares the benefits of certain beetles.