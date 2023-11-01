Beef up those New Year's Resolutions with Muscle (FCL Jan. 11, 2023)

Most folks give up on their New Year's goals, because they are overlooking one important thing. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, a specialist in Muscle-Centric Medicine explains.

Mitochondria are our cellular powerhouses. The trillions of cells that comprise our body tissues run on the energy created by them.

Healthy cells rely on healthy mitochondria. Their optimal function leads to incredible health benefits, and is particularly essential to heart, kidney, eye, brain and muscle function. Our clinical science to date has focused on muscle health as muscle cells have a very large number of mitochondria.

Our mitochondria are constantly renewed to produce energy and fulfill the vast energy demands of muscle and other tissues. As we get older, mitochondrial renewal declines and dysfunctional mitochondria accumulate in the cells, resulting in significant issues.

Age-associated mitochondrial decline leads to a progressive decline in our metabolism, our overall energy levels, our resiliency and our muscle function.

A process called mitophagy cleans up defective mitochondria and allows the mitochondria to repair themselves and improve their performance. This recycling and cleansing mechanism is proven to provide valuable health benefits.