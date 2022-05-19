According to a new survey from Claritin, three quarters of parents surveyed (75%) believe their child does not play outside as often as they did when they were kids. Inspired by their own childhood memories of playing outdoors, and wanting the same for all kids, Nate and Jeremiah are teaming up on a new project to encourage families everywhere to get outside. Visit claritin.com for more information.
Become an outdoor expert in your own backyard (FCL May 19, 2022)
Beloved design duo and parents of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, share advice on getting the kiddos out in the fresh air.