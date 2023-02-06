Champions for Hope is all about serving those who are dealing with extraordinary obstacles. Any one of us has the opportunity every day to be a champion for someone in need. CFH is asking you to become a champion for two tremendous causes: the JT Townsend Foundation and pancreas cancer research. Visit championsforhopegolf.com for more information.
Become a Champion for Hope (FCL June 2, 2023)
Champions for Hope brings out the champions in our community by helping families living with disabilities through the JT Townsend Foundation.