Beauty products for menopausal skin (FCL Oct. 17, 2022)

By 2025, more than 1 billion women in the world will be experiencing Menopause. In honor of World Menopause Day, science-backed skincare brand No7 is partnering with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park to educate women on unexpected skincare changes during Menopause. Visit @teawithmd on social media for more skincare tips and tricks, and visit your local Walgreens to learn more about No7.