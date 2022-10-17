By 2025, more than 1 billion women in the world will be experiencing Menopause. In honor of World Menopause Day, science-backed skincare brand No7 is partnering with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park to educate women on unexpected skincare changes during Menopause. Visit @teawithmd on social media for more skincare tips and tricks, and visit your local Walgreens to learn more about No7.
Beauty products for menopausal skin (FCL Oct. 17, 2022)
Dr. Joyce Park shares ways we can take charge of our skin’s health – specifically during milestones such as Menopause.