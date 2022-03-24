A great weekend for all your plans! If you are running the Chick-Fil-A 5K you will be enjoying the low dew points and fresh breezes. Temperatures will start a bit chilly in the lower to middle 40s but with our stronger Spring sun angle we will have no trouble warming up into the lower to middle 70s. This quieter pattern will hold for the next week with warmer 80s moving in by Tuesday.
Beautiful Spring Weather for the Weekend (FCL March 24, 2022)
Finally, our wild March pattern settles down in time for the weekend. Our New South Window Solutions forecast includes crisp mornings and pleasant sunny afternoons.