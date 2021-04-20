On June 5th be sure to circle your calendar. The artists are taking over the historic district of Brunswick. You can meet talented artists and artisans that will show off their skills. All this beautiful art work will be for sale so you can pick out that perfect summer accent for your home. Come out land enjoy the Brunswick Art Walk and show your support and help make this event a mainstay for years to come.
Beautiful Brunswick set to host first Art Walk
This event showcases the best our local artists have to offer. This includes free demonstrations on wood carving and glass paintings.