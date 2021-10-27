Bears on a Mission Gives Kids More Than a Friend (FCL Oct. 27, 2021)

The Caden Project helps provide bears to sick kids in the hospital. Since Covid visiting kids in the hospital is not an option. This is why "Bears on a Mission" was created. If you know a sick child is going through medical treatment you can go to www.bearsonamission.com and request a "Caden" bear to be sent to a sick kid at no charge.

You can also send you message of hope and love by purchasing a Caden Bear Box Set when it won QVC's The Big Find. When purchasing a Caden Bear Box Set 100% of the proceeds go to the Caden Project which helps provide bears to sick kids. The kids and parents thank you in advance! It has brought so many smiles during a difficult time. Go directly to www.bearsthatcare.org to purchase a bear to show you care and there is free shipping.