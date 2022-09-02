The Magnet Recognition Program designates organizations worldwide where nursing leaders successfully align their nursing strategic goals to improve the organization’s patient outcomes. To patients, it means the very best care, delivered by nurses who are supported to be the very best that they can be. Visit BaptistJax.com/careers for more information.
Baptist Health receives Magnet Accreditation for fourth year in a row (FCL Feb. 10, 2022)
Magnet Recognition is not merely an award or a badge of honor, it is steadfast proof of a hard-earned commitment to excellence in health care.