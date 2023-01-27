We find out why Pike Logan is a reflection of REAL LIFE HEROES that Brad has served with while serving in the the Delta Force! First Coast Living is honored to have an author that combines passion for serving our country and sharing amazing stories that have produced 16 New York Times Bestsellers!
Author Brad Taylor shares the thrills and chills in his new book: THE DEVIL’S RANSOM (FCL Jan. 27, 2023)
It's a thriller that could have been ripped from news headlines. The author of "The Devils Ransom" talks about how he comes up with the drama in his book.