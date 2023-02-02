x
First Coast Living

Assistance for military families (FCL Feb. 2, 2023)

Operation Homefront's mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

For over twenty years, Operation Homefront has provided programs that offer: RELIEF (through Critical Financial Assistance and transitional housing programs), RESILIENCY (through permanent housing), and RECURRING FAMILY SUPPORT programs and services throughout the year that helps military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road so they don’t become long-term chronic problems. At Operation Homefront, 88 percent of expenditures go directly toward delivering programs and services to the military families who need it most. 

Operation Homefront is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.  

Visit operationhomefront.org for more information.

