Art with a Heart in Healthcare: Enhancing the healing process (FCL Oct. 6, 2022)

Art with a Heart in Healthcare is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to arts and healing. AWAHIH's mission is to provide a personalized fine art experience that enhances the healing process for patients and their families. AWAHIH serves over 10,000 patients each year in multiple healthcare facilities around Jacksonville including Wolfson Children's Hospital, Mayo Clinic, St. Vincent's, and Nemours Specialty Clinic. And they are in Wolfson Children's Hospital 6 days a week. Visit awahih.org for more information.