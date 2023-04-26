Just in time for Arbor Day, the Arbor Day Foundation is renewing its efforts to plant 500 million trees. The organization celebrates the power of trees to oxygenate the planet, purify water and air, lower city temperatures, provide habitat, nurture the soul, and provide essential food sources. Visit arborday.org for more information.
Arbor Day Foundation releases important new info on the importance of trees (FCL Apr. 26, 2023)
CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, Dam Lambe explains why ‘If ever there was a time to be planting trees, that time is now.’