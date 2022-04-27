This year marks the 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day (April 29) and the 50th Anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation. To celebrate, the foundation announced a goal to plant 500 million trees within the next five years with a focus in communities and forests of greatest need. Visit arborday.org for more information.
Arbor Day Foundation announces global tree planting goal (FCL Apr. 27, 2022)
The CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, Dan Lambe discusses the tree planting goal, why trees are more important than ever, and how people can get involved.