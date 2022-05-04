x
Apryle Showers: Restoring Hope to Families on their Cancer Treatment Journey (FCL April 5, 2022)

Apryle Showers is a non-profit dedicated to helping those with a cancer diagnosis between the ages of 30-55 currently undergoing treatment for any type of cancer.

Support Apryle Showers and the fight against cancer in Northeast Florida by spreading awareness of help for families that have loved ones diagnoses with cancer that includes a beautiful retreat for families and by running the Apryle Showers 10K on Sunday April 10th. 

Jacksonville is known for having many great running events. But this is much more than a run! You can run a beautiful and fast loop in Nocatee and help support Apryl Showers foundation has made a difference in so many lives by serving adults ages 30 through 55 who are undergoing cancer treatment. 

Go to apryleshowers.org for more information. 