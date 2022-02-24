Most of the country is feeling the winter blues but here at home we are anchored with high pressure that is keeping us in an oasis of warm tranquility. Our next major cold front does not arrive until later Sunday night and Monday with just an isolated shower. Temperatures this weekend stay warm and then we fall back closer to normal on Monday with highs in the upper 60s.
April Weather Pattern Holds This Weekend! (FCL Feb. 24, 2022)
Our New South Window Solutions forecast continues to feature weather more akin to April with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend!