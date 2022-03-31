April Showers Brings Sunday Sun & Flowers (FCL March 31, 2022)

We have had some rough weekend weather the past several weeks but not this weekend. We have the main front stalled over Central Florida. So if you are heading to Tampa and Orlando that is where most of the rain will be on Saturday.
Here at home we will see a round of rain Saturday afternoon mainly south of Interstate 10. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The front gets a push south on Sunday thanks to high pressure so expect plenty of sunshine and our weather pick with pleasant highs in the lower to middle 80s.