Animators unite at the FLanimation Film Festival (FCL Jan. 26, 2023)

Don't miss the opportunity to see some of the brightest up-and-coming animators from around the globe and the work they are producing. The festival will be screening a diverse selection of animation throughout the festival, from short films, music videos, to new TV pilots!
The mission of this festival is to promote and preserve the art of animation, as well as get creators networking with professionals through hands-on workshops, talks, and feedback through the judging panel.
Visit flanimationfest.com for more information and purchase tickets here.