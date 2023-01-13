AMIkids Clay County helps kids discover their potential (FCL Jan. 13, 2023)

Executive Director Maria Przybylski shares how AMIkids was rewarded for its outstanding community work with a Tegna Foundation Grant and how it helps its mission.

Opened in 2015, AMIkids Clay County is dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives and strengthen our community. Located in Green Cove Springs, Florida, AMIkids Clay County empowers our kids through care and guidance to reach that potential and, as a result, breaks the cycle of failure and poverty. Go to AMIkids Clay County for more information.

From AMIkids Facebook: Graduation December 2022. These young men will return to high school with new motivation and plenty of tools to face life challenges and triumphs. We want to thank the staff who work tirelessly every single day, parents who trust us with their children and all our supporters from the community that have faith in our mission.