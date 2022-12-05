Over the three-year commitment, AWS will provide funding and guidance for a series of programs that will help these organizations build successful companies. Eligible startups can now apply to the first of these programs, the AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders. Visit aws.amazon.com/startups/accelerators for more information.
Amazon Web Services Impact Accelerator Launches with $30 Million for Startups Led by Underrepresented Founders (FCL May 12, 2022)
Each startup receives $125,000 cash, up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credits, business and technical guidance, a peer community, and ongoing support.