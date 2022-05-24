Celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the biggest tap dance musical! Young Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York to audition for a Broadway show, but between prima donnas and the hectic drama behind the curtain, will circumstance dissuade Peggy from following her dreams? Visit alhambrajax.com for tickets to "42nd Street."
Alhambra Theatre & Dining: Celebrating the Biggest Tap Dance Musical (FCL May 24, 2022)
Treat yourself to "42nd Street," served with a three-course meal at one of the longest-running professional dinner theaters in the country.