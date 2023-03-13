121 Financial Ballpark is the home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp AAA affiliate for the Miami Marlins. Expect great baseball, food, craft beer, fun promotions, giveaways (including the world famous bobbleheads) and of course fabulous fireworks are back! Go to https://www.milb.com/jacksonville for more information.
Affordable Family Fun with the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark (FCL March 13, 2023)
Adam Wade, Vice President of Marketing for 121 Financial, talks about their great Jumbo Shrimp ticket deal going on from March 13th-18th at all branches around town.