Are you looking to start your "second act" but you've lost your confidence in the workforce? Holly Caplan reminds us to make a list of all our skills and accomplishments, which will help us gain back our confidence. Reinventing yourself includes getting your priorities straight and knowing when and how to tackle them.
Advice on finding career success post-pandemic (FCL Mar. 14, 2022)
