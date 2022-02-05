Advice on choosing and caring for "out-of-the-box" pets (FCL May 2, 2022)

Non-traditional pets may seem lower maintenance than the ones who need to be walked and pampered, but there’s homework to do to ensure your new pet has been humanely raised and will thrive in his or her new home. First, there’s choosing the right companion for your family. Equally important, is knowing that pet’s care has been humanely certified along the pet’s journey to your home. Visit petco.com and AmericanHumane.org for more information.