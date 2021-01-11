x
First Coast Living

Advice for veterans navigating Medicare open enrollment (FCL Nov. 1, 2021)

Hear what resources are available to help veterans select the coverage that’s right for them.

Millions of Medicare-eligible individuals, including veterans, have until Dec. 7th to make a decision on their Medicare enrollment. During the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug annual enrollment period, adults 65 and older and those living with disabilities can sign up for a new health care plan or reevaluate their existing plan to fit their coverage needs for 2022. Visit humana.com/medicare for more information.

