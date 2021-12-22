Authors of "Parenting in a Tech World," Matt McKee and Titania Jordan discuss how Bark Technologies can help keep your kids safe online. Bark's award-winning dashboard proactively monitors text messages, YouTube views, emails, and 30+ different social networks for potential safety concerns, so busy parents can save time and gain peace of mind. Visit bark.us for more information or download the app from your app store.
Advice for "Parenting in a Tech World" (FCL Dec. 22, 2021)
Getting your kid/teen their first smartphone or tablet? Learn how you can keep them safe online with a new app.