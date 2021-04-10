Whether you're wanting to dress up your pet in a costume or take them trick-or-treating, you should consider your pet's safety and emotional wellbeing. Costumes can give some pets anxiety and trick-or-treating can be scary for some, with children in costumes all around them. Learn what to watch out for and how you can ease their minds this spooky season. Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.
Advice for keeping your pets safe this Halloween (FCL Oct. 4, 2021)
Lindsay Layendecker, of the Jacksonville Humane Society, discusses ways your pets can join in on Halloween festivities while staying safe and comfortable.